Bersatu minister says will discuss Dr M critic Ronnie Liu at Pakatan council after Tg Piai poll

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks to reporters at the Parliament Lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today said the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) has more important things than to discuss DAP MP Ronnie Liu's criticism on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Syed Saddiq who is also youth and sports minister said the top priority should be on the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election this Saturday.

“I feel that the most important thing now is to focus on the Tanjong Piai by-election and any follow-up discussion will be tabled at the PH presidential council meeting as what we agreed previously,” he told reporters at Parliament.

The Muar MP previously pushed for action to be taken against Liu for his critical article against the Bersatu chairman and prime minister titled “Mahathir: The paper tiger” published on October 21.

Syed Saddiq was asked his comment after the DAP disciplinary committee said it accepted Liu’s lengthy explanation and would not be taking any action against the Selangor state lawmaker.

In a statement yesterday, DAP Disciplinary Committee chair Chong Chien Jen urged PH members to refrain from openly criticising each other but to use internal channels to resolve their disagreements.