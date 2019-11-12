Opposition says may challenge EC ruling on campaign walkabouts

File picture shows Opposition leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri speaking to the reporters at the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur November 7, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The Opposition said today it may take legal action against the Election Commission over its ruling for political parties to obtain police permit for election walkabouts.

“We will look at the legal aspect and if the EC had acted beyond the law, we may challenge it in court if not for the coming Tanjung Piai by-election, for future ones,” Opposition leader Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

Yesterday, EC chairman Datuk Azhar Harun said walkabouts were also considered a form of campaigning and, as such, their times and locations should be made clear for monitoring purposes.

He said EC officials had met with the Pontian police chief to clarify and coordinate issues related to permits and campaigning rules where walkabouts are concerned.

Ismail Sabri then complained that the ruling was made without any consultation from candidates representative and other stakeholders.

“Usually the candidates representatives would be consulted before any new ruling is issued.

“But in this instance, we were only received a letter informing of the ruling,” he said.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno vice president also questioned the timing of the EC ruling, and whether it gave PH and unfair advantage in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

“I don’t understand why the ruling cropped up during the Tanjung Piai by-election.

“Is it because Pakatan Harapan is finding the road to victory hard and the EC is now assisting them by making it difficult for the other parties?” he said.