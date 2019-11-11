M40 group not left out in terms of medical assistance, says health minister

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said health services for all Malaysians, including the M40, at government-run facilities, were subsidised, with a minimum fee of RM1 for outpatient clinics and RM5 for specialist clinics. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The Government has never neglected the welfare of the M40 income group, including providing various medical-related assistance through the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said health services for all Malaysians, including the M40, at government-run facilities, were subsidised, with a minimum fee of RM1 for outpatient clinics and RM5 for specialist clinics.

“The maximum charge for class three patients is not more than RM500 per hospital admission. For senior citizens, a 50 per cent discount is given, which is a maximum charge of RM250.

“Disabled (persons with disabilities) cardholders are granted an exemption in Class Three wards,” he said during the question-and-answer session today.

He was replying to a query from Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) who wished to know the existing and future initiatives by the ministry for the M40 income group.

Dzulkefly said the ministry also had a mechanism for helping less fortunate patients through the Medical Aid Fund (TBP).

“The Fund has been established since 2005 to cover some or all of the cost of treatment and medication for chronic diseases that can be covered under various disciplines such as cardiology, orthopedics, otorhinolaryngology (ENT), pediatrics, and so on. This assistance also covers costs for medications not available at government hospitals,” he added.

He said the MOH also provided subsidies for less fortunate patients to receive treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN), covering either full or part of the cost of treatment and medication, subject to the patients meeting the requirements set out under the regulations. — Bernama