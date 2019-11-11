Guan Eng: 22 schools in Bagan parliamentary constituency to undergo refurbishment

Finance Minister and Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng said the refurbishment involved national primary and secondary schools as well as national-type schools that were classified as dilapidated in the constituency.. — Picture by Choo Choy May

BUTTERWORTH, Nov 11 — Twenty-two schools in the Bagan parliamentary constituency here will be refurbished within a five-year period from last year involving an estimated allocation of RM10 million.

Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng said the refurbishment involved national primary and secondary schools as well as national-type schools that were classified as dilapidated in the constituency.

“At the moment, five schools have been refurbished, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bagan Jermal, SK Sungai Puyu, SK Bagan Tuan Kechil, SK Mak Mandin and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Mak Mandin,” he told reporters after observing upgrading works of SK Bagan Jermal infrastructure here today.

A total of RM228,800 has been allocated to repair the roof of SK Bagan Jermal and upgrade its toilets as well as the ablution area.

Lim who is also Finance Minister said all contractors involved in the refurbishment works were appointed through an open tender process.

Meanwhile, he said the federal government would also focus on repairing dilapidated schools nationwide to ensure comfort and safety of students as well as teachers. — Bernama