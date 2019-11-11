GPS says has coordinates for win against Pakatan if Sarawak election held

Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah dismissed claims by state PH leaders that the setting up of MPKK is to disseminate information from the federal government to the longhouses and villages. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 11 — Sarawak Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah today stressed that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government is not scared to face Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the state election.

“We are not scared of PH even if the election is held tomorrow, we are prepared for it.

“If there is anyone who is afraid, if it is you (PH),” he said when criticising the Sarawak PH for setting up the Village Community Management Council (MPKK) in his winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly here.

Karim, who is also Asajaya State Assemblyman, dismissed claims by state PH leaders that the setting up of MPKK is to disseminate information from the federal government to the longhouses and villages.

He said the objective of MPKK is for political purposes and create disunity in longhouses and villages.

He said if the MPKK is to disseminate information as they have claimed, then they can always make use of RTM and Information Department.

He said the state government does not have the privilege to use RTM or Information Department as they are under the federal government.

“Whoever agrees with the setting up of MPKK is a traitor to the state when there are already Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) in place,” he said, adding that having two grassroots village management committees for a longhouse is akin to a family having two fathers.

He said PH state lawmakers love Sarawak, they should not allow MPKK to be set up in a village where there is already JKKK being established.

“Don’t let yourselves to be the ‘ulun’ (slaves) to the others,” he said.

Karim also criticised the Pakatan for reneging on its promises not to make political appointments to government-linked companies.

He cited the appointments of Lanang MP Alice Lau as the chairman of the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health and Dr John Brian Anthony as chairman of the Bintulu Port Authority as examples of reneging the promises.

He said both Lau and Anthony are DAP members.