The Federal Court decided that Parliament has authority over vernacular schools. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The Federal Court has today refused leave for a suit seeking for the apex court to decide whether vernacular schools and the law that established them are constitutional.

The Star reported that the application by Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) vice-president Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz was refused since the court decided that Parliament has authority on such schools.

