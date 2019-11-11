Deputy Minister Eddin Syazlee collapses in Dewan Rakyat from breathing difficulties

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister, Eddin Syazlee Shith, speaks after launching Safer Internet Day 2019 in Putrajaya February 13, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith collapsed and required immediate medical attention in the Lower House this morning.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Rashid Hasnon called for a 10-minute recess in the Dewan Rakyat proceedings during Question Time when the incident occurred.

An unnamed Communications and Multimedia Ministry official later told state news agency Bernama that Eddin experienced breathing difficulties and has been admitted to the National Heart Institute.

Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid told the Malay Mail that he believed his PBBM colleague suffered from a heart attack.

“It was Kuala Pilah,” said Abdullah Sani, referring to Eddin’s federal seat.

“He had a heart attack I think,” he continued.

Moments later, a female medical officer carrying medical equipment was seen rushing into the Lower House to attend to Eddin.

Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Pontian lawmaker Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan later told reporters that Eddin suffered from a shortness of breath.

At around 10.43am, Eddin was wheeled into the Parliament’s medical facility to rest.

Rashid then called for the House to resume proceedings.

On Oct 21, Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman also collapsed while he was delivering his Budget 2020 speech.

Mansor was halfway through his speech when he had started slurring his words. He then collapsed.