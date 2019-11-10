DAP: MCA’s Wee was two-term MP but what did he do to stop decline in Tanjung Piai?

Visitors take photos at Tanjung Piai National Park in Johor November 4, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Despite being an elected representative of Tanjung Piai for two terms, MCA’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng had failed to address the issues affecting the constituency, DAP said today.

In a statement today, Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong claimed that that Wee, who has been a presence in the district for the past 20 years, still failed to address critical issues within the district which has led to many of its residents seeking better opportunities elsewhere.

“Barisan Nasional candidate, Wee Jeck Seng has been serving the Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency since the 1990s starting as former MCA President, Ong Ka Ting’s assistant. He has been there for more than 20 years, and yet more locals are leaving the constituency to seek a better life elsewhere.

“After assisting Ong, Wee contested and won the Pekan Nanas state assembly seat for BN in 2004. In 2008, he won the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat and retained it in the 2013 general election. He was also appointed Youth and Sports Deputy Minister from March 2008 until June 2010.

“With such impressive credentials, one wonders the sad fate of Tanjung Piai. Why did he fail to develop the constituency? Why are the locals leaving their beloved hometown, in search of better opportunities?

Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng speaks to reporters during the press conference at Umno Pontian headquarters in Pontian November 2, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

“It seems that Wee had presided over the decline of Pontian and Pekan Nanas. That’s why he lost GE14 to Pakatan Harapan. Even with his dismal record, he insists on making a comeback,” he said.

Liew then explained that he intends to work closely with PH candidate for the by-election, Pontian PPBM Division Chief Karmaine Sardini to improve the conditions in the constituency.

“The work to rejuvenate small towns in Johor that my team has been involved in since my entry into Johor politics in 2013, has been known to many. I hope with Karmaine, the federal government and the state government, we can bring new lease of life to Pontian and Pekan Nanas.

“Our politics is indeed colour blind — we believe Malaysians of all races work together towards a common goal, and unlike BN, we are against the racial game of segregation, and divide-and-rule.

“The people of Tanjung Piai deserve better,” he said.