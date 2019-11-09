Under-fire Perak MB says remarks in viral video out of context

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks during a press conference at the Weil Hotel in Ipoh May 7, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu insists that his recent remarks criticising ally DAP that were caught on video and have since spread on social media were taken out of context.

The Perak mentri besar admitted to his controversial remarks, which he said was made in conversation while he was on the campaign trail for fellow Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Karmaine Sardini in Johor last Thursday, Bernama reported today.

However, Ahmad Faizal told reporters the viralled clip was only a snippet of a 20-minute long conversation.

“That video only showed six minutes of 20 of my conversation with locals there in which it was taken out of context.

“We tried to show what the Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Tanjung Piai by-election Karmaine Sardini said previously, but my comment about the component party and Cabinet allies were raised instead,” he was quoted saying in Ipoh after the state Maulidur Rasul celebration.

Ahmad Faizal claimed it was his way of drawing voter support for PH and Karmaine.

A 2.47-minute clip featuring the Chenderiang assemblyman and Tambun MP was posted on the Facebook page of Umno politician Azizi Safar depicted Ahmad Faizal lamenting his solo fight against DAP allies to protect Malay interests.

Bersatu president and Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has since played down Ahmad Faizal’s remarks as an isolated incident.

But Perak DAP and PKR allies are demanding an apology, calling Ahmad Faizal’s remarks embarrassing and unbecoming of a PH leader.