Number of flood victims in Membakut increases to 90

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 9 — Following intermittent rain over the past two days, the number of flood victims in Membakut sub-district increased to 90 this morning compared to 19 last night.

Sabah Civil Defence Force (APM) in a statement this morning said the 31 families comprising 49 adults, 38 children and three infants were seeking shelter at Dewan Selagon here.

Twelve villages which have been hit by floods in Membakut are Kampung Lumantak, Baitam, Sinoko, Bambangan, Baru, Kayai, Lampuas, Sindok, Siniko, Laut, Jambatan Baru and Kampung Kayai.

“The main road at Jalan Kampung Baru, Bambangan is not passable to vehicles,” the statement added.

Apart from APM, Fire and Rescue Department personnel, the police, Beaufort district office, Health and Social Welfare Offices are also monitoring the flood situation. — Bernama