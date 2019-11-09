Cooperation in Pakatan remains strong, says Anwar

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar speaks at the Pahang PKR convention at Dewan Dato’ Zaharuddin Abu Kassim in Kampung Peragap, Kerdau November 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

TEMERLOH, Nov 9 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated that cooperation within Pakatan Harapan (PH) remains strong and he is thankful for the support received.

He regarded them as friends who fought together to win the 14th general election and now needed to translate this spirit for the benefit of the rakyat.

“Do I support the prime minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) now? Yes, so that the situation is peaceful and changes happen in a good way. But on matters which bring benefits to the people, we still have to voice out,” he said.

Anwar said this when speaking at the Pahang PKR convention at Dewan Dato’ Zaharuddin Abu Kassim in Kampung Peragap, Kerdau here yesterday night. Also present was state PKR chief Fuziah Salleh, who is Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

Anwar said in the course of his struggle for the people he frequently raised the issue of poverty because this matter needed to be addressed regardless of the race, religion, sex and geographical location affected by it.

The issue of poverty was also related to the PH election promise to reduce the cost of living for the people, he added. — Bernama