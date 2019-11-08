Rakyat will understand if given true picture, says Muhyiddin

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin addresses a press conference during the Home Ministry’s Family Day at MAEPS in Serdang November 3, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PONTIAN, Nov 8 — The Tanjung Piai by-election is a good opportunity for Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders to explain to the people the achievements made by the PH government despite the constraints it is facing, said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the rakyat needed to be informed of the status of reforms promised by PH in the 14th general election and the reality of the situation they are facing.

Muhyiddin, who is PH deputy president, said PH leaders had also taken the bull by the horns when they were in the opposition.

“Now that we are in the government, it is good for us to come out and meet these people and explain to them. I don’t think you want to hide things.

“By doing so, they will understand, be more considerate and think that the PH government has not failed in its duty to develop and administer the country,” he told reporters after meeting with police personnel at the Pekan Nanas police station here today.

Muhyiddin said the rakyat should evaluate PH in a proper perspective by knowing that the PH government has done a lot of reforms.

He said the people should be realistic in their expectations of the PH government because it had done so much despite having inherited a lot of problems and debts from the previous government.

Muhyiddin said the reforms made included the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Plan and compulsory declaration of assets by all Members of Parliament to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

He said this when asked on the importance of explaining certain issues so that Tanjung Piai voters would understand and make the right and informed decisions.

Karmaine Sardini of PH is involved in a six-cornered fight in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election on November 16. — Bernama