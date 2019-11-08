Kit Siang: Perak MB’s viral video won’t affect Pakatan’s Tanjung Piai campaign

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang said there have been attempts to cause disintegration among PH but this will not benefit anyone. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PONTIAN, Nov 8 ― DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang said today that a viral video of Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu will not affect Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Tanjung Piai by-election campaign if the machinery is focused on the polls.

Lim said there have been attempts to cause disintegration among PH but this will not benefit anyone.

“The MB (Ahmad Faizal) has said it was taken out of context; I don't know what actually transpired, but we take it as his word and if there is anything to pursue, it will be after the by-election. At present, the focus should be on this by-election,” he told reporters when met after the Budget 2020 Forum in Kukup here.

Also present were DAP national assistant publicity secretary Yeo Bee Yin and Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong.

Lim, who is also Iskandar Puteri MP, said the party will only discuss the viral video after the by-election as DAP wants to focus on winning the seat for PH.

“We need a single-minded focus on this issue (by-election) and the rest have to wait,” said the veteran politician.

Earlier today, a video clip was posted on a Facebook page showing Ahmad Faizal discussing with a group of people how he has to face DAP over certain issues, including Malay land.

The 2.47-minute video clip was said to have been taken during the Tanjung Piai by-election campaign as Pakatan Harapan's candidate Karmaine Sardini was also seen in the footage. ― Bernama