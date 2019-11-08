DPM: Special allocation for Health Ministry to address problem of stunting in children

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said for the first phase this year, the Health Ministry would focus on public awareness and educational activities, as well as inter-agencies engagement sessions. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA BARU, Nov 8 ― The government has allocated a special allocation to the Ministry of Health (MoH) to conduct health and nutrition interventions to address the problem of stunting in children in Malaysia.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said for the first phase this year, the MoH would focus on public awareness and educational activities, as well as inter-agencies engagement sessions

“In this regard, prevention programmes are being implemented, targetting at pregnant women until their children reach two years of age.

“Awareness programmes on the problem of stunting in children are also being implemented in four settings namely community, mass media, public and private childcare centres, and at health clinics,” she said in her speech at the launch Kick-Off #AKMALAYSIATINGGI here today.

Her speech text was read out by her senior private secretary Datuk Wan Ahmad Uzir Wan Sulaiman.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, said her ministry is also reviewing the National Child Policy, National Child Protection Policy, and the child elements in the National Reproductive and Social Health Policy to be integrated as a more comprehensive child policy.

“In this regard, the National Children Wellbeing Roadmap has been proposed to be included as input in the review for the new National Policy for Children.

“Ongoing efforts include the implementation of strategies and activities outlined in the National Plan of Action for Nutrition of Malaysia (NPANM) 2016-2025 to improve the nutritional status of the population, reduce non-communicable diseases and ensure food security,” she said.

Also present were Kelantan Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin, Jakoa director-general Dr Juli Edo and Kelantan Health Department director Dr Zaini Hussin.

At the event, Wan Ahmad Uzir also presented compassionate money of between RM500 and RM5,000 to 68 Batek household chiefs following the death of 15 people from the community due to the measles outbreak in Kuala Koh in Gua Musang, near here, last June. ― Bernama