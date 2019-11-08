Cops launch murder probe after tahfiz student in Pahang found dead with bruises

Othman said three 13-year-olds have been arrested for investigations. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Police have opened a murder investigation on the death of seven-year-old boy found with bruises at an unregistered tahfiz school in Lanchang, Temerloh yesterday.

According to national news agency Bernama, Pahang CID chief Datuk Othman Nanyan said the boy died around 1pm yesterday while being treated at the Lanchang Health Clinic.

“According to preliminary investigations, a female warden found the student in a weak state and brought him to the health clinic.

“The victim is understood to have joined the tahfiz centre in October, with his stepbrother,” Othman was quoted as saying.

The state CID chief said three 13-year-olds have been arrested for investigations.

The husband-and-wife owners of the tahfiz centre opened the unregistered facility earlier this year and had four students, including the dead boy.

In 2017, a fire broke out at Pusat Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah in Kuala Lumpur, causing the death of 23 people.

The incident drew public and regulatory attention on unregistered tahfiz centres operating throughout the country.