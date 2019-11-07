Tanjung Piai by-election: Gerakan announces manifesto

Fish breeders are seen in Kampung Kukup Laut in Kukup, Pontian November 3, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PONTIAN, Nov 7 — Gerakan today announced its manifesto in conjunction with the Tanjung Piai Parliamentary by-election which outlined three key issues to ensure the well-being of the people of the constituency.

The manifesto was announced by its president Datuk Dominic Lau with Gerakan candidate Wendy Subramaniam in Gerakan’s main by-election operations room here today.

In the manifesto, the three key areas to be given attention to are economy and industry, social welfare and safety, and cost of living.

Meanwhile, Wendy said that she would focus on developing the tourism potential of the area in order to attract local and foreign tourists to Tanjung Piai, thus increasing the income of its people.

“Improving and enhancing the tourism sector is the first thing that I will work on if elected,” she said.

Polling for the by-election was set on Nov 16 following the death of Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, from Pakatan Harapan (PH) on September 21 of heart complications.

The contest is a six-cornered fight involving PH candidate Karmaine Sardini, BN represented by Jeck Seng; Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan), Datuk Dr Ir Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz of Barisan Jemaah Islamiah (Berjasa) and two independent candidates Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar. — Bernama