Opposition lawmakers want AG sacked over alleged interference in LTTE case

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Opposition chief Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said they want Attorney General (AG) Tan Sri Tommy Thomas to be sacked following the court’s decision to drop two terrorism-related charges against Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaran over alleged links to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

He pleaded with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to advise the Yang DiPertuan Agong to sack Thomas over alleged interference in the LTTE case and other court cases.

“We have seen AG’s action by interfering with court cases and even withdraw several cases before.

“First, he withdraws Lim Guan Eng’s bungalow case in Penang, then interfering with (fireman Muhammad) Adib case and now withdrawing the DAP Assemblyman LTTE charge,” he told a press conference in Parliament today.

On November 1, Gunasekaran and several others were slapped with charges related to alleged links to LTTE in front of three different judges at separate courts.

Gunasekaran, 60, was charged with supporting LTTE through his social media account under the name of Dap Guna Palaisamy.

The charge under Section 131J (1)(a) of the Penal Code, which carries an imprisonment for life, or for a jail term not exceeding 30 years, or with fine; and shall also be liable to forfeiture of any property used or intended to be used in connection with the offence, upon conviction.

On Tuesday, the Kuala Lumpur High Court dismissed a habeas corpus application by Gunasekaran and four others to be released immediately from detention over their alleged links to the LTTE terrorist group.