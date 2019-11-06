Syed Saddiq: Assault by Papagomo caused ‘soft tissue’ injury

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 22, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KAJANG, Nov 6 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman told the Magistrate’s Court here today that Umno Youth member Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, who is better known as Papagomo, had grabbed him by his left shoulder and neck — causing ‘soft tissue injury’ — before mentioning the words kau bodoh (you are stupid) in his ears, during an incident in February this year.

Recounting the incident on the nomination day of the Semenyih state by-election, Syed Saddiq, 26, said he and three of his officers, namely Mohd Aizad Roslan, 38, Acting Sgt Mohd Amin Bacho, 41, and Ahmad Redzuan Mohamed Shafi, 29, were walking towards his car parked outside the nomination centre.

“At 11am, the road we were walking along had been re-opened by the police as the nomination session was over. Across the road, there was a group of about 50 to 100 opposition party supporters and they were repeatedly hurling abusive words like ‘pigs’, ’bastards’ and ‘hancing’ (foul-smelling) against us.

“We continued walking, but then a group of people began crossing the road and surrounded us. When we were surrounded we got anxious, nervous and scared, because we were ‘outnumbered’ by them,” he said.

The Muar MP said this during the examination-in-chief by DPP Muhammad Hairuliqram Hairuddin on the second day of the trial against Papagomo, who was charged on two counts of outraging the modesty and injuring the minister.

After witnessing the actions of the group, Syed Saddiq said his security officer, who is also the first prosecution witness, Mohd Amin Bacho, as well as members of the traffic police and some volunteers from an opposition party came to protect him.

“Although the police were on the left, one of them (from the Opposition group), known as Papagomo, came running towards us via a drain to the right. He came right up to my side and grabbed my left shoulder and neck area.

“I kept moving forward and he said in my ear “you are stupid” and there were a few more words I couldn’t make out due to the alarming situation,” the minister said.

According to Syed Saddiq, the pressure from the grip on his shoulder and neck which lasted for three to five seconds had caused pain, and he felt it once he reached his home.

“Without wasting any time, I lodged a police report and did a check-up at the University of Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM), and after examining me and taking an x-ray, the doctor informed me there was a ‘soft tissue injury’. I was then given a painkiller shot and two kinds of medicine to take,” he said.

When asked by Muhammad Hairuliqram if he knew who Papagomo was, Syed Saddiq answered ‘Yes’, and pointed towards Wan Muhammad Azri who was present in the court.

Earlier, Magistrate Nor Afidah Idris also warned that parties including Papagomo himself, his lawyers and the media to not release any statements that would mislead the public and interfere with the trial.

On Nov 4, an alleged statement was released seeking an arrest warrant to be issued against Syed Saddiq.

On Feb 28, Papagamo, was charged with outraging the modesty of Syed Saddiq by saying ‘you are stupid’ on the sidewalk of Persiaran Impian Perdana, Saujana Impian, at 11.05 am on Feb 16, under Section 509 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum of five years’ imprisonment, or a fine, or both, if convicted.

He was also charged with intentionally causing injury to the Bersatu Youth chief’s neck and shoulder at the same time, place and date under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term up to one year, or a fine of up to RM2, 000, or both, upon conviction.

The trial before Magistrate Nor Afidah Idris continues Jan 28, 2020. — Bernama