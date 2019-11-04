Penang CM: Request to develop coastal resort and spa in Batu Ferringhi is for existing flat land

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to reporters at Dewan Sri Pinang in George Town November 1, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 4 — The state government’s request for proposal (RFP) to develop a coastal resort and spa in Batu Ferringhi is for existing flat land, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

The Penang lawmaker clarified that the proposed project is different from a proposal to reclaim 300 acres off the coast of Batu Ferringhi by a private company.

“This coastal resort and spa is located on 4.2 acres of land that was alienated to CMI and it was the old tsunami relocation site,” he said in a press conference today, referring to Chief Minister Incorporated.

He said the RFP was for a private entity to design, build, operate and transfer for a lease period of 30 years with an option to renew for two consecutive 30-year periods which brings the total lease period to 90 years.

“There is no beachfront on that land, it is a cliff and it is near Miami Beach and Moonlight Bay,” he said.

Chow then confirmed receiving a proposal from a private company to reclaim 300 acres off Batu Ferringhi for a luxury mixed development project that included hotels, commercial lots and serviced apartments.

“Throughout the year, we receive all kinds of proposals and not all proposals go through the process,” he said.

He said the proposal is a 100 per cent private initiative and that the company would still have to go through the due process to obtain various approvals.

“At the moment, it is up to us to decide if it is feasible and we can also choose to call for RFP for this project even though it was first proposed by a private company,” he said.

He said if the state found the project viable and feasible, it can call an RFP to get even better proposals for it.

He said if the project is on private land, the company will still have to go through the process of obtaining various approvals but if it was on state land, it is up to the state government to review its proposal to consider the viability.

Last week, Citizen Awareness Chant Group’s Yan Lee had asked the state government to come clean over the proposed 300-acre reclamation project off Batu Ferringhi for a luxury mixed development project.

He revealed a page from a proposal for the project and asked if the state had approved the project.