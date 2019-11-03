Melaka to introduce four initiatives based on national cleanliness policy, says CM

Melaka Mentri Besar Adly Zahari said the state government will introduce four new initiatives in empowering effort to implement the # IniRumahKita campaign starting next year. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Nov 3 — The Melaka government will introduce four new initiatives in empowering effort to implement the # IniRumahKita campaign starting next year, said its Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

He said the four initiatives would take into account the elements or clusters under the National Cleanliness Policy which was launched today to lure the participation of more people towards turning the practice of cleanliness as an aspect in their lives.

He said the four new initiatives which would be announced soon would be based on the five clusters in the National Cleanliness Policy, namely, awareness on cleanliness, environmental sustainability, circular economy, governance and enforcement and quality and skilled human capital

‘’At the state government level, #IniRumahKita is an early awareness to foster the people towards the aspect of cleanliness starting early this year and it is in line with the National Cleanliness Policy.

‘’We start #IniRumahKita with gotong royong activities this year and we will implement four more initiatives by taking into account the National Cleanliness Policy,’’ he told a media conference after launching the National Cleanliness Day, 2019 World Habitat Day Celebration and National Level Recycling Day at the Tehel People’s Housing Programme (PPR) here today.

Also present were Housing and Local Government (KPKT) Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin and her deputy, Senator Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad Baharuddin Shah.

Commenting further, Adly said the #IniRumahKita campaign and the National Cleanliness Policy could not be implemented comprehensively among the people or achieve its target if the public awareness on cleanliness was low.

He said it had to be implemented continuously so that its impact could be felt in the long term specifically through education.

‘’We at the state government and federal levels have provided adequate systems and infrastructure to support this effort, but regardless, it depends on the awareness of society,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, housewife Fazlina Aba, 33, from the Sungai Putat PPR here said the launching of the National Cleanliness Policy by KPKT was a good effort to foster and boost the people’s awareness on the cleanliness of their surroundings.

For Raizan Aziz, 29, from Malim said the National Cleanliness Policy, which was introduced, was capable of moulding a more disciplined and responsible generation towards national development through the five clusters which were given priority. — Bernama