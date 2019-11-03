Dr M meets NZ PM Jacinda Ardern

Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (left) with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern during a bilateral meeting at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre November 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

BANGKOK, Nov 3 — Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad met with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern on the sidelines of the 35th Asean Summit and Related Summits here today.

In the 30-minute meeting at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre in Nonthaburi here, both leaders discussed various issues of mutual interests including climate change, bilateral and trade issues as well as the upcoming Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Leaders’ Summit 2020 in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia hosted Apec Summit in 1998.

Dr Mahathir also expressed appreciation to Ardern for her good effort in handling the terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch during Friday prayer last March, which claimed the lives of more than 50 people, including a 17-year-old Malaysian. Three other Malaysians were injured in the incident.

Dr Mahathir is leading the Malaysian delegation to the 35th Asean Summit. — Bernama