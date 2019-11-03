Agong graces Malaysia Fair 2019 in Tokyo

The Agong is currently on a private visit to Japan which ends tomorrow. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday graced the Malaysia Fair 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.

According to the statement issued by Istana Negara, the three-day fair which ends on November 4 is currently being held at Shinjuku Chuo Park located next to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in the City of Shinjuku, Tokyo.

The Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the visit was His Majesty's initiative to meet up and interact with the Malaysian community in Tokyo.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah’s visit also showed that His Majesty could not be separated from the Malaysians even in Japan.

His Majesty’s visit to the fair was on the sidelines of his four-day private visit to the country, which ends on November 4, on the invitation by Safdar Khan, Mastercard Division President for Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei, to watch the Rugby World Cup 2019 final, according to the statement.

“At the fair, His Majesty also took the opportunity to visit the participating booths and engaged with the visitors before partaking delectable delicacies specially prepared by the Tokyo chapter of Perwakilan (Malaysia Foreign Ministry's Women Association), among others.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah’s presence reflected His Majesty’s unstinting commitment and support towards the efforts and initiatives to promote Malaysia to the world,” it said.

According to the statement, after welcoming remarks from Malaysian Ambassador to Japan Datuk Kennedy Jawan, Al-Sultan Abdullah then beat the traditional gong to officiate the Malaysia Fair 2019.

Kennedy said the Malaysia Fair 2019 is the second of such event organised by the Embassy of Malaysia of Tokyo with the first being held in November last year. — Bernama