Pakatan, BN, Gerakan and Berjasa candidates arrive for Tanjung Piai nomination

Johor PH chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was among those present to accompany PH candidate Karmaine Sardini (centre). ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PONTIAN, Nov 2 — The main roads leading to Dataran Pontian here was abuzz with activity as political party leaders and supporters gathered to accompany their respective Tanjung Piai by-election candidates to the nomination centre at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim here this morning.

Supporters waving flags of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Gerakan and Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) were seen gathering at the three main entry points leading to the nomination centre as early as 7.30am.

Police personnel earlier cordoned off the roads and segregated the supporters according to their political parties before they were allowed to march towards the nomination centre.

PH candidate Karmaine Sardini was clad in a red Baju Melayu and arrived at the Stadium Mini Pontian at 7.45am, accompanied by about 500 supporters decked in the Bersatu party’s red.

Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate Karmaine Sardini (centre) and the ruling coalition’s supporters making their way to the nomination centre at the Dewan Jubli Intan in Pontian today. — Picture by Ben Tan

Leaders present include Bersatu president and Johor PH chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, who is also Tanjung Piai PH election director.

Karmaine, 66, who is expected to face BN’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng and also Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, was all smiles as he shook hands and waved at PH supporters.

Many shouted slogans of “Pakatan Harapan”, “Hidup Pakatan”and “Hancur BN”.

Several metres away, a large group of supporters in BN’s traditional blue shirts greeted the arrival of their candidate, Wee, 55.

The Tanjung Piai MCA division chief arrived at the BN supporters area at the Opposition bloc’s command centre in the town centre. They were accompanied by supporters carrying BN flags and posters.

Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) supporters gathering at the Stadium Mini Pontian before making their way to the nomination centre at the Dewan Jubli Intan in Pontian today.

Shouts of “Hidup BN” were heard.

For Gerakan, Wendy and her entourage wore white-and-red and were seen making their way to the nomination centre from Jalan Dewan at about 8.15am.

Gerakan’s Wendy and her entourage who wore white-and-red and were seen making their way to the nomination centre from Jalan Dewan at about 8.15am. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

The 38-year-old lawyer, who is also the party’s deputy secretary-general, is representing Gerakan’s first foray into active politics after sitting out seven by-elections after last year’s May general elections.

Earlier, Berjasa supporters were seen in as eaely as 7.30am at the Dataran Pontian. Its president, Datuk Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz, 56, is expected to contest the by-election.

Police blew their whistles to calm the attendees and direct them to clear the entrance to the hall.

The battle for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat is expected to be a four-way fight between PH, BN, Gerakan and Berjasa.

The Tanjung Piai constituency is a Malay majority seat and has 52,978 voters, including 280 early voters. Malays comprise 57 per cent of the voters while the Chinese comprise 41.4 per cent with the remaining made up of Indian voters.

The Tanjung Piai by-election is the eight since the 14th general election (GE14). By-elections have been held for the Rantau state seat (March 30); Sungai Kandis state seat (August 4 last year); Balakong and Seri Setia state seats (September 8 last year); Port Dickson parliamentary seat (October 13 last year); Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat (January 26) and Semenyih state seat (March 2).

Polling in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election will be held on November 16 with early voting on November 12.

The by-election was triggered after incumbent, Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, died of heart complications on September 21.

Dr Md Farid won the seat in the previous general election after he defeated BN’s Wee and PAS’s Nordin Othman in a three-way contest.

The seat has been traditionally contested by MCA and DAP since 2004. In 2018, DAP ceded the seat to Bersatu to contest under its PH campaign.