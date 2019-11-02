Home Affairs Ministry denies abuse and torture of Sosma detainees

Bersatu chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks to reporters at Dewan Jubli Intan in Pontian November 2, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PONTIAN, Nov 2 — The Home Affairs Ministry today denied allegations that five of 12 men under arrest in connection with the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (also known as Sosma), have been abused and tortured throughout their detention.

Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he had already checked on the allegations with Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and officers involved, and these checks indicated that the allegations were untrue.

Nevertheless, he said that because the allegations made were serious, he had instructed the IGP to undertake a detailed investigation into the matter.

The five detainees were also entitled to lodge a police report on the matter, Muhyiddin told the media today, upon the conclusion of nominations of candidates for the by-election for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat here.

He was commenting on a report by a portal alleging the abuse and torture of five of the 12 men who were detained recently on charges of supporting the terrorist group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), also known as the Tamil Tigers.

“When they were brought before the judge in court and such...they did not complain that they were beaten ...”, the minister said, adding that until yesterday, there was no indication of abuse in reports he had received on the matter. — Bernama