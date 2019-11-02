Four flood relief centres in Perak still sheltering 517 people

IPOH, Nov 2 — Four temporary relief centres in three districts in Perak are still housing 517 flood victims as of this evening, according to information on the Social Welfare Department’s information portal.

The districts comprise Kerian, Hilir Perak and Manjung.

The 517 people who compose 133 families include 13 infants and six senior citizens.

The relief centres at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak and SK Parit Haji Aman in Kerian are housing 149 and 128 individuals respectively, while 158 people are at the SK Changkat Jong centre in Hilir Perak and a remaining 82 people are taking shelter at Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai in Manjung. — Bernama