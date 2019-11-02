Dr M meets with Thai PM Prayut

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad shaking hands with Prime Minister of Thailand General Prayut Chan-o-cha during a bilateral meeting at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre, Bangkok November 2, 2019. — Bernama pic

BANGKOK, Nov 2 — Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today met with his Thai counterpart, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, on the sidelines of the 35th Asean Summit and Related Summit here.

It is learnt that in the 45-minute meeting held at the IMPACT Convention and Exhibition Centre, both leaders discussed various issues of mutual interests, including the need to strengthen the bilateral economic partnership.

As its closest neighbour, Thailand also expressed its support for Malaysia’s palm oil industry.

Prayut, who was voted as prime minister after the general election in June, also hoped Malaysia will, in return, support its rubber industry.

Dr Mahathir arrived here yesterday, accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali. — Bernama