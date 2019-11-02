DPM: Government to look into complaints about high prices for kids’ car seats

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters after officiating the Family Day event in Putrajaya November 2, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 2 ― The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry will study complaints that child safety seats are unaffordable, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said.

She said her ministry has not developed policies to directly address this matter but said children’s safety must remain a priority.

“We're an old nation and many road accidents result in fatalities, especially involving children.

“We've made policies to prioritise safety and if parents have issues regarding kids car seat prices we can look into alternative methods of transport such as taking public transport and so on,” said Dr Wan Azizah after officiating the Family Day event in Putrajaya today.

“So far no policies have been made to look into the complaints but we will look into it. The priority must be the safety of the child.”

Child safety seats will be mandatory from January 2020 onwards.

To facilitate this, Dr Wan Azizah unveiled a guidebook about this new safety regulation.

The guide book is created by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety and provides information about identifying and installing vehicular child restraint systems (CRS).

This is part of the gradual introduction of improved safety regulations for keeping children safe.

Prices of booster seats for older children start from under RM100 while full basic child safety seats are typically over RM200.

More advanced examples such as those with the ISOFIX features are usually over four figures.