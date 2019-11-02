Don’t blame DAP for everything wrong with this country, Anwar says

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim addresses the Johor PKR Convention in Muar November 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim came to DAP’s defence today, saying the party should not be blamed for the country’s problems.

In a report by Malaysiakini, the PKR president said many of the accusations against the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ally from Malay-Muslim critics have no basis.

“I want to tell you here, if you have any basis, I have no problem for you to criticise DAP. But if you make them a target to show that the problems of the country are being caused by DAP, then it is not right.

“This is against my principle as a Muslim. [The principle] is peace and just. What is religion without love and compassion?” he reportedly said during the Kuala Lumpur PKR Convention here.

“When talking about religion, you just hate and oppress the others, and everything is the fault of the others and they were caused by DAP and others,” he added.

Anwar said he has also been criticised for allegedly being too friendly with DAP.

“Many places I went, the people there told me, ‘Anwar, you are good, but the problem is you are too close with that [DAP]’. Yes, many told me that.

“But I am not apologetic. [Rather than] I make enemies with the robbers, murderers and those who oppress the people,” he reportedly said.

Anwar also urged for PH to address the concerns raised by DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng yesterday, that the party had allegedly fallen victim to the “deep state”.

“I think it is an issue of concern and the parties and government leaders have been alerted,” he said.

“I think there is a need to explain [these issues] to reduce suspicions and misconceptions,” he said.

DAP issued a statement yesterday saying that ongoing attempts by the authorities to target the party for links to a defunct terrorist group and spreading communist propaganda had led to several leaders questioning if they were victims of a “deep state”.