Flood situation in Perak, Kedah, Selangor improving, more evacuees return home

Flood victims seek shelter at an evacuation centre in Sekolah Parit Mahang in Jeram October 28, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The situation in flooded areas in Perak, Kedah and Selangor, continued to improve, allowing evacuees who were housed at the temporary evacuation centres (PPS) to return home.

As of 6.30pm, the relief centre in Kedah was closed while in Perak and Selangor, the number of flood victims continued to drop.

In Kedah, a total of 104 flood victims involving 32 families from the Pendang area who were given temporary shelter at the PPS Cenderawasih hall since Sunday were allowed to return home as early as noon, following improved flood situation.

“Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department and the Malaysia Civil Defence Force carried out monitoring at the affected areas and said that it is safe for the people to return home. As such, the PPS is officially closed at 6.30pm today,” Pendang district officer Syed Khairol Anuar Syed Abidin, who is also district’s disaster management chairman, told Bernama today.

A Bernama check at the evacuation centre found that residents were provided with various cleaning equipment including brooms, mops, buckets and rubber hose by the Social Welfare Department (SWD) to help them clean their homes.

Meanwhile, in Selangor, only four people from a family were still housed at the PPS JKK Matang Pagar hall, in Gombak as of 4pm.

A Smart Selangor Command centre spokesman said all flood victims who were housed at the PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Mahang and SK Ijok in Kuala Selangor district were allowed to return home at about noon.

In Perak, according to the SWD info portal, a total of 564 flood victims were still housed at four relief centres in the state as of this evening.

Kerian district recorded the highest number of flood victims with 318 people were housed in two relief centres, namely, 149 victims at the PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak while 169 were given temporary shelter at PPS SK Parit Haji Aman.

In the meantime, the PPS SK Changkat Jong, Hilir Perak, currently housed 169 people while the flood victims in Manjung district remained at 77 people and placed at the PPS Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai.

A check also found that the victims who were allowed to return home yesterday after the floods in Kampung Sungai Rokam in Ipoh receded, were still in the process of cleaning their homes. — Bernama