Tuanku Muhriz chairs Conference of Rulers’ meeting at Istana Negara

Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir chats with Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun during the 255th meeting of the Conference of Rulers’ at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur October 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir today chaired the 255th meeting of the Conference of Rulers’ at Istana Negara.

Earlier, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah welcomed the arrival of Tuanku Muhriz to chair the meeting.

Tuanku Muhriz later also took the salute before a guard-of-honour at the main square of the palace.

Today’s meeting was attended by Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah; Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah; Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin; Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Syed Putra Jamalullail and Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Almarhum Sultan Badlishah.

Kelantan was represented by the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Tengku Dr Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra, Pahang represented by Tengku Arif Temenggong of Pahang Tengku Fahd Mua’adzam Sultan Ahmad Shah and Johor by Regent of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

The Yang Dipertua Negri of Penang, Melaka, Sabah and Sarawak also attended the two-day meeting starting today.

The Malay Rulers were accompanied by the respective mentri besar and the Yang Dipertuas Negri, by the respective chief ministers.

Meanwhile, Tuanku Muhriz also planted a Merbau sapling to symbolise Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan chairing the meeting.

The inaugural planting of the national tree in conjunction with the conference of rulers’ meeting is the initiative of Al-Sultan Abdullah who is scheduled to attend the meeting tomorrow.

The Merbau tree was announced as the national tree by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on August 23, this year. — Bernama