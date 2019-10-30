KL police chief: 15-year-old drug delivery boy arrested with 6.2kg of syabu in Bukit Bintang

The police are actively hunting the teenager’s uncle, who is said to have brought his nephew to KL to act as a drug delivery boy. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested by the police for allegedly ‘delivering’ drugs around the Klang Valley for the past three months.

The teenager from Melaka is said to have been brought to the capital by his uncle to serve as a drug courier, with a salary of RM2,000 per delivery.

He was one of two males arrested in two operations conducted by the Kuala Lumpur Police Headquarters Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department in the Klang Valley last week, which saw various types of drugs worth RM2.57 million seized.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the teen was arrested on October 25, at about 9.30pm when he was on the roadside in Jalan Imbi, Bukit Bintang and the police seized 6.2kg of syabu and RM200 cash from the teenager.

“The total drug seizure is worth RM300,000 and can be supplied to 12,480 addicts,” he told a press conference here today.

He said the juvenile, who had no criminal record, would be charged in court tomorrow after being remanded for six days and the police are actively hunting for the teenager’s uncle, who is in his 40s.

Mazlan said in the second raid about 8pm on October 26, the police arrested a 29-year-old man, which led to the discovery of a mini drug processing and packing laboratory at a condominium in Jalan Cempaka, Ampang.

He said the 29-year-old man from Petaling Jaya was arrested in a car in Taman Shamelin Perkasa, Cheras, here at about 6.30pm.

“During the interrogation and under the direction of the suspect, the police conducted a raid on the home turned into a drug-processing lab and seized 9kg of syabu, 22kg of ketamine, six litres of liquid syabu, 5,000 Eramine 5 pills (1.3kg), 8,100 ecstasy pills (2.2kg). All worth RM2.24 million,” he said.

The police also seized a Toyota Vios car, equipment and chemicals used to process drugs. The seized and confiscated items came up to RM2.27 million, he said.

“Initial investigation revealed that the drug processing lab has been operating for five months and was actively involved in drug trafficking around the Klang Valley,” he said.

Mazlan said the two suspects tested positive for syabu and that both cases were being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction. — Bernama