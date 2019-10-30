Health ministry to blacklist, fine companies caught selling recycled cosmetic products

Recycled cosmetics refer to products recycled from and using illegal/blacklist substances, making them cheaper than regular cosmetic products. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The Ministry of Health will blacklist and fine companies caught selling recycled cosmetics starting next year.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said MoH is currently looking to gazette the plan under the Sales of Drugs Act 1952.

“We will impose compound to the companies that broke the laws by selling banned substances like mercury and other items.

“We will continue to blacklist specifically on certain products and brands so that it would not be sold online and offline.

Finally, we are considering implementing Good Manufacturing Practice in the near future,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

Recycled cosmetics refer to products recycled from and using illegal/blacklist substances, making them cheaper than regular cosmetic products.

Dzulkefly was responding to Beria Harian’s special report yesterday that revealed the practice is widely used by online cosmetic sellers in the country.