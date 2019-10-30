Flood relief centres in Perlis, Penang and Johor close as skies clear

Flood victims seek shelter at an evacuation centre in Sekolah Parit Mahang in Jeram October 28, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The skies are bright again today after several states were hit by heavy rains, storms and strong winds since last week following the northeast monsoon or the beginning of monsoon season that caused six states to be hit by floods.

The good weather in Perlis, Penang and Johor helped improve the flood situation, allowing the Temporary Relief Centre (PPS) in the three states to be fully closed.

The floods that hit Perlis had caused several homes in Arau and Padang Besar to be flooded since October 28, while some areas in Penang have been flooded since October 21, with more than 200 flood victims relocated to five PPS when their homes were inundated with water between 0.2-metre and 0.5-metre high.

In Johor, 16 remaining flood evacuees from three families in Batu Pahat have been allowed to return home today after the floods subsided and as the situation returned to normal.

State Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said all of them were from Kampung Sungai Kajang and Bagan.

The PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Kajang, which was opened since 4.30pm on October 23 has finally been closed at 6pm today,” he said in a statement.

As of 4pm, Selangor recorded the highest number of victims with 869 people from 281 families being transferred to five PPS, four in Kuala Selangor and one in Gombak.

Smart Selangor Command Centre (SSCC) said in a statement that in Kuala Selangor, the number of victims in Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Mahang housed 604 from 167 families; SK Jaya Setia (47 victims from 16 families); and SK Ijok (72 victims from 49 families) while Kampung Matang Pagar Village Development and Security Community Hall (JKKK) in Gombak comprised four victims from one family.

In Perak, the number of flood victims in five PPS stood at 629 from 158 families tonight, according to the Welfare Department Disaster Info portal.

A total of 275 flood victims in Kerian were stationed at two PPSs, SK Changkat Lobak (149) and SK Parit Haji Aman (126), while the number of flood victims at the Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai in Manjung increased to 73; and in Hilir Perak, two PPS are still open — SK Changkat Jong (230) and SK Dato’ Yahya Subban (51).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail spent about 30 minutes visiting the flood victims at SK Changkat Lobak, Bagan Serai, which has been opened since October 21 due to floods in Kerian.

During the visit, the deputy prime minister also met a seven-day-old baby girl Nuradriana Sofia Muhamad Zaikri who was stationed at the PPS with her mother and grandmother since Friday.

In Kedah, the number of flood victims dropped to 103 people involving 32 families with only one temporary relief centre still open, the Dewan Cenderawsih in Pendang.

Pendang district officer Syed Khairol Anuar Syed Abidin said two other PPSs operating in Kubang Pasu and Baling were closed this afternoon. — Bernama