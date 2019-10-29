Two people killed in road crash along Miri-Bintulu road

Firemen extricating a seriously injured female passenger out of a wrecked car after it was involved in a head-on collision with a sports utility vehicle along Miri-Bintulu road October 29, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Lopeng Fire and Rescue Station

KUCHING, Oct 29 — Two people were killed and another two in critical condition after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) along the Miri-Bintulu road late this afternoon.

A Lopeng Fire and Rescue Station spokesman, Peter Ngumbang, said the car was travelling to Bintulu while the SUV was on its way to Miri when the mishap occurred near the Lambir waterfall about 4.50pm.

The two deceased have been identified as a man and a woman while the two critically injured were also said to be a man and a woman.

Ngumbang said the man and woman who died were thrown out of the car due to the impact of the collision.

However, Ngumbang said the names and particulars of the four victims have not been known yet.

He added that the critically injured passengers have been rushed to the Miri General Hospital while the bodies of the two victims have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

He said the male driver of the SUV and his three female passengers, however, escaped with minor injuries.