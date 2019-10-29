Minister says will defend athletes’ right to wear what they want

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman delivers a speech to athletes during a visit to the National Sports Council in Bukit Jalil August 8 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The Youth and Sports Ministry will not control athletes' choice of acceptable sportswear, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said today.

Malaysia's youngest minister told the Dewan Rakyat during Question Time that whether Muslim athletes preferred Shariah-compliant attire was an individual choice and his ministry would support their decision either way.

"We allow them to wear Shariah-compliant sportswear because, in the end, their contribution to the country is tremendous.

“That's why we will support them no matter what they wish to wear," Syed Saddiq said in his reply to Setiu MP (PAS) Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir.

He added that many professional athletes who train six to seven days a week using the wrong or even less comfortable sportswear could expose them to harm.

He pointed out that national gymnast Farah Ann Hadi's training required her to go through complex gymnastic manoeuvres, including being tossed high into the air while twisting and turning, in which the slightest mistake could result in severe and possibly life-threatening injuries.

In his supplementary question, the PAS lawmaker pressed the minister to say what was stopping the government from encouraging Muslim athletes to wear Shariah-compliant attire.

However, Syed Saddiq maintained his position.

"We are aware that there are Shariah-compliant sportswear. The athletes are aware of it too and they have the right to choose. We will advise them without forcing them. This is a matter of performance and the athletes and association knows what is best for them.

"We will discuss such matters with them but we will not force them and we are confident that Malaysians will continue to support our athletes and defend their right to wear normal sports attire or a Shariah-compliant sports attire," said Syed Saddiq.

At the same time, he also told the Lower House that he plans on bringing the issue of Shariah-compliant sportswear to the International Olympics Committee (IOC).

Syed Saddiq said he was aware that there are incidents abroad where Shariah-compliant Muslim athletes were discriminated against, not allowed to compete or had their victory and achievements snatched from them on attire technicalities.