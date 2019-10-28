Two new relocation centres opened in Seberang Perai Tengah

Local residents walk through flood waters following a heavy downpour in Kampung Permatan Rawa in Bukit Mertajam October 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, 28 Okt — Two new evacuation centres were opened in Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district last night following heavy rains in several parts of Penang yesterday.

State Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said the two centres were Dewan Rukun Tertangga Taman Suria Aman and Masjid Tasek Junjong.

“As of this morning, 140 flood victims from 34 families were housed in five centres in the SPT district including two that were opened yesterday compared to 94 in three centres last night,” he said here today.

He said five people from two families were housed in Dewan Rukun Tetangga Taman Syria Aman while Masjid Tasek Junjong housed 38 flood victims from six families.

“More than 60 areas and roads were flooded yesterday evening due to heavy rains but only residents of two locations in Junjung and Taman Suria Aman di Berapit had to be evacuated to relocation centres,” he said.

The weather is clear this morning but the Department of Meteorology said more rain can be expected in some parts of Penang. — Bernama