Rice fields damaged, 1,954 flood victims in relief centres

A motorist navigates a flooded road in Kampung Parit Mahang, Jeram October 28, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The monsoon rains have caused 80 hectares of recently-sown rice fields to be damaged and 1,954 flood victims from 567 families relocated to five relief centres in five states as of 4pm today.

The devastation of a rice field in Kampung Matang Merbau, Bagan Serai, Perak, resulted in about 20 farmers in the area suffering losses, all of whom who are now hoping for the government to provide them with rice seedling assistance.

Meanwhile, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the number of flood victims in relief centres as of 4pm had dropped to 1,954 victims from 567 families compared to 1,974 victims from 559 families at 12pm.

The report also said the number of flood victims in Johor dropped from 595 from 142 families, to 478 from 116 families.

A relief centre in Johor Bahru, the Balai Raya Kangkar Tebrau closed at 3.50pm, while nine more centres were still operating in the state.

The number of flood victims in Seberang Perai, Penang also dropped to 88 from 25 families, compared to 124 from 32 families, with a centre at the Tasek Junjong Mosque closing at 3pm.

However, the number of flood victims in Selangor and Perak increased slightly to 826 from 265 families and 501 from 122 families respectively.

The number of flood victims in Kedah remain at 61 from 39 families.

Meanwhile, Nadma also reported thunderstorms in Kedah, Perak and Selangor (Kuala Selangor) until 6pm, and in Penang until 7pm. — Bernama