PM power transition not a pressing matter, says Anwar

PENAMPANG, Oct 28 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that the power transition of the country’s leadership is not a pressing matter and called on all Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders to focus on ensuring sustainable development for the people.

“I do not think this (power transition) is so urgent. I think we should give our cooperation and support to the government to focus on economic development and further accelerate the country’s economic growth, which is so pressing,” he told reporters after attending the Sabah PKR convention here.

Also present was Sabah PKR chief Datuk Christina Liew, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister.

Elaborating on the matter, Anwar said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s statement on the power transition issue was appropriate as the decision on the matter is the prerogative of the PH Presidential Council.

“What the prime minister said is apt. The appointment of the prime minister and the decision on the transition from him to (Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan) Azizah (Wan Ismail) and then I, is the decision of the presidential council.

Last Saturday, Dr Mahathir was reported to have said that he had no problems if the prime minister power transition issue was to be discussed in the PH Presidential Council.

In another development, Anwar said PKR would give full support to Tanjung Piai Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia division leader Karmaine Sardini, who has been named as the PH candidate for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

He said PKR had instructed the party machinery, including the Tanjung Piai division and Johor to assist the PH candidate in the by-election campaign to ensure victory for the coalition. — Bernama