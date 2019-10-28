Nadma: Number of flood victims in Selangor, Penang, Johor, Perak and Kedah increases to 1,676

People are seen wading in flood water in Bukit Mertajam October 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 28 — The number of flood victims nationwide increased to 1,676 people from 466 families as of 8am this morning, compared to 1,183 victims from 350 families at 8pm yesterday.

According to a report by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), in Kuala Selangor, Selangor, 784 victims from 245 families were evacuated to four temporary evacuation centres in the area.

In Johor, 341 victims from 91 families were evacuated to seven centres, of which four centres are newly opened in Kluang and Kulaijaya, while the rest are in Batu Pahat, Pontian and Johor Bahru.

In Perak, 368 people from 84 families are housed at three centres in Hilir Perak, one in Kerian and one in Batang Padang.

In Seberang Perai, Penang, the number of flood victims remains 137 out of 31 families housed in five relief centres.

In Kedah, a new relief centre was opened in Kulim, housing 21 victims from five families, while another centre was opened in Pendang yesterday, sheltering 40 people from 15 families. — Bernama