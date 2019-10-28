Muhyiddin defends RM14.7m allocation for Tanjung Piai, insists announcement coincidental

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin defended the RM14.7 million allocations for 17 projects in the Tanjung Piai constituency today. — Picture by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, Oct 28 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has defended today the RM14.7 million allocated for 17 projects in the Tanjung Piai, claiming that it was requested by incumbent MP Datuk Dr Md Farik Md Rafik before his death.

He said Tanjung Piai has the potential to be a socio-economic developed area with the tourism industry being its main driving force, and it was only a coincidence that the allocation was announced in the run-up to the by-election.

“If the elected representative comes from Pakatan Harapan (PH), then it will be easy for the person to assist the area as both state and federal governments come from the same coalition,” said Muhyiddin during the announcement of PH’s Tanjung Piai by-election candidate at Hai Kee Hall in Jalan Johor here.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president, also outlined five key issues that must be touched upon, including addressing the cost of living, improving healthcare facilities and opening more employment opportunities to local youths in the parliamentary area.

He also thanked Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali for approving another RM7 million for development projects in Tanjung Piai.

As part of the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election, Muhyiddin said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be paying a visit to the constituency on Thursday and also on November 8 during the campaign period proper.

Today, Tanjung Piai Bersatu division chief Karmaine Sardini was announced as PH’s candidate for the parliamentary seat in the November 16 by-election.

Karmaine, 66, was a former teacher at SMK Teluk Kerang in Tanjung Piai before continuing his studies in architecture.

He later served as an architect in the Kuala Lumpur City Hall from 1980 to 2000.

Karmaine was also the former Tanjung Piai Umno division treasurer before leaving the party.

He once contested as Bersatu candidate during the last general election in the Pontian parliament where he lost to incumbent Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan by just 833 votes.

The Johor state government also appointed him as a board of director member at Yayasan Pelajaran Johor earlier this year.

A local Pontian native, Karmaine is also the former imam of Al-Muttaqin Mosque in Johor Baru.

The Election Commission (EC) has set November 2 as Nomination Day and November 16 as polling day for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

The by-election was triggered after incumbent, Dr Md Farid died of heart complications on September 21.

Dr Md Farid won the seat in the GE14 after he defeated Wee Jeck Seng and PAS’ Nordin Othman in a three-way contest in the 14th general election.

The Tanjung Piai constituency is a mixed seat comprising 57 per cent Malays, 42 per cent Chinese and 1 per cent Indians.

The seat has been traditionally contested by MCA and DAP since 2004. In 2018, DAP ceded the seat to Bersatu to contest under its PH campaign.