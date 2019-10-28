550 people displaced from floods in Perak

Children read a book as they seek shelter at a temporary relief centre at SK Changkat Jong in Teluk Intan October 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Oct 28 — The number of flood victims in Perak increased this evening, with 550 residents from 150 families being housed in six temporary relief centres (PPS) compared to 508 from 125 families this afternoon.

According to a State Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, as at 8pm, the Hilir Perak district had the highest number of flood victims, with 326 victims from 83 families at three PPS.

A total of 204 victims from 50 families were housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan Municipal Council, Langkap (83 victims, 21 families) and SK Dato ‘Yahya Subban (39 victims, 12 families).

The spokesman added that another 188 flood victims from 48 families in the Kerian district were housed in two PPSs, namely SK Changkat Lobak (149 victims, 35 families), while 39 victims from 13 families were at the Parit Haji Aman Hall.

He said 36 people from 19 families were still at the Haji Tahir Multipurpose Hall following the floods in Tapah in the Batang Padang district.

The weather in both Batang Padang and Kerian districts is reported to be raining while in Hilir Perak no rain was reported.

In Penang, the relief centre at Tasek Junjong Mosque, which was sheltering 31 flood victims from five families this afternoon, was closed later this evening.

State Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh, said the evacuees were all allowed to return home after the floodwaters receded.

“Though there are no more flood victims seeking shelter the PPS in Taman Suria Aman Neighbourhood Watch Hall, the relief centre has been put on standby in case of flash floods in the area,” he said in Bukit Mertajam tonight.

He said as at 9pm, 78 victims from 19 families were still being housed in three PPS, compared to 124 from 32 families in five PPS this afternoon.

He added that 46 people from 10 families were still at the Taman Sukun Community Hall PPS, while 13 people from three families have remained at the Tok Suboh People’s Housing Project (PPR) hall.

Phee said another PPS at Tadika Kemas Kampung Manggis is sheltering 19 people from six families. — Bernama