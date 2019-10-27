Sarawak bans pork and pork products from China

Sarawak has enforced a ban on pork and pork products, imported from countries hit by African Swine Fever (ASF) including China, until further notice. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, Oct 27 — Sarawak has enforced a ban on pork and pork products, imported from countries hit by African Swine Fever (ASF) including China, until further notice.

The Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) in a statement today said this was after the DNA of ASF virus was detected in one of 17 canned luncheon pork imported from China in a test conducted by the department.

“The detection of the virus was confirmed by DVS Veterinary Public Health, Salak Tinggi during a laboratory test using Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (q-PCR) on Oct 25, 2019.

“Rest assured, so far no ASF infection in pigs has been reported in the state and the detection of the virus has not changed Sarawak ASF-free status,” it said.

It added that DVSS and other agencies would be conducting checks at all supermarket and affected products would be removed.

“Products in shipment will undergo “hold-test-release” mechanism to ensure they are free from ASF virus contamination,” it said.

To date, the department noted that 220 kg of animal products have been seized from travellers at all entry points and compounds have been issued for violation of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999. — Bernama