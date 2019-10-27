PLUS reports smooth traffic flow on most major expressways this morning

PLUS said traffic heading towards north and south is smooth as many of those celebrating Deepavali have arrived at their respective destinations for the celebration today. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 ― Traffic flow on most major expressways is reported smooth and under control as of this morning.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesperson, when contacted, said traffic heading towards north and south is smooth as many of those celebrating Deepavali have arrived at their respective destinations for the celebration today.

“Traffic volume is expected to increase in the afternoon and traffic congestion is expected on the expressways from tomorrow with city folks starting to return from their hometowns,” he said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic flow on both directions on the LPT1 and LPT2 East Coast Expressways is also reported smooth.

“Traffic flow at most toll plaza nationwide is smooth, except at the Gombak toll plaza where traffic leaving the town centre is reported to be slow moving,” he said.

The public can obtain latest traffic information through toll free Plusline at 1-800-88-0000 or www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM hotline at 1-800-88-7752 or www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. ― Bernama