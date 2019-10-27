Chong irked by Sarawak govt’s refusal to cooperate in federal programmes

Chong Chieng Jen said the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has expressed disappointment with the Sarawak government for allegedly refusing to cooperate in the implementation of initiatives undertaken by the federal government for the people of Sarawak. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

MIRI, Oct 27 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has expressed disappointment with the Sarawak government for allegedly refusing to cooperate in the implementation of initiatives undertaken by the federal government for the people of Sarawak.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen said the latest incident of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government refusing to extend its cooperation happened during the launch of the “Buy Malaysia Products” campaign in Kuching recently.

“We were trying to rent mobile toilets from Padawan Municipal Council (PMC) because the event was held in their jurisdiction but we were told none was available,” he said at the 19th Sarawak DAP state annual convention here today.

Chong said they then tried to get help from the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) but unfortunately received the same negative response from both.

“It was a federal government programme and not organised by DAP, but the three local councils rejected our request for mobile toilets,” he said.

Chong, who is Sarawak DAP chairman, also claimed that GPS leaders were trying to sabotage the proposed formation of Village Community Management Council (MPKK) by the federal government for the state to facilitate the channelling of federal funds to people in Sarawak.

“Not only is GPS trying to stop such initiatives but its leaders are now spreading fake news to smear MPKK programmes,” he said.

As for the 12th Sarawak state election expected to be held either next year or 2021, he hoped DAP Sarawak would stay united and focus on the party’s agenda to move forward as the government.

“Help the federal government agencies to roll out and implement all the projects or programmes that are beneficial for Sarawak people,” he added.

Finance Minister and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng opened the convention today. — Bernama