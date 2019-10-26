Senior citizen killed after landslide hits house in Perak

Selama district police chief DSP Mohd Sabri Saad identified the victim as Hanudin Bahazim, 60, who was buried alive alive after his house was hit by landslide in Kampung Teras, Ijok, near Batu Kurau October 25, 2019. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

SELAMA, Oct 26 — A senior citizen was buried alive after his house was hit by landslide in Kampung Teras, Ijok, near Batu Kurau yesterday.

Selama district police chief DSP Mohd Sabri Saad identified the victim as Hanudin Bahazim, 60.

He said the incident happened at about 6pm and Hanudin’s body was recovered from the kitchen area of the house at about 10.31pm.

“The landslide is believed to have been triggered by heavy rain,” he said when contacted last night.

Hanudin’s wife, Milah Che Pi, 51, said her husband was sleeping in the kitchen when the incident happened.

“I was performing my prayers when I heard a loud bang coming from the kitchen. The landslide happened so fast,” she said.

State Public Amenities and Infrastructure, Agriculture and Plantation Committee chairman Abdul Yunus Jamahri said heavy rain also caused a part of Jalan Rantau Panjang-Lata Tebing Tinggi there to collapse.

The affected 200-metre stretch has been closed to all traffic, he said.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the landslide affected three houses in the village.

“We would like to express our deepest appreciation to the search and rescue personnel and government agencies and departments involved in giving help to the victims at the location,” he said.

It is learnt that 82 officers and men from the Fire and Rescue Department, police, Civil Defence Department and Health Ministry were involved in the operation. — Bernama