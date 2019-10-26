Adly a fair leader, not weak, says Melaka DAP secretary

Melaka DAP secretary Damian Yeo Shen Li said DAP is not power crazy and dismissed Melaka opposition leader Datuk Seri Idris Haron’s accusation that Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari is at the mercy of DAP. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Oct 26 — Melaka DAP has come to the defence of Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari against accusations that he cannot handle his exco, saying the Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman is a fair leader.

Melaka DAP secretary Damian Yeo Shen Li said DAP is not power crazy and dismissed Melaka opposition leader Datuk Seri Idris Haron’s accusation that Adly is at the mercy of DAP.

“To us in DAP, Adly is a fair leader and since we are now in administration, we should take this opportunity to correct whatever wrong, whether its administration or politics, healthcare or housing, tourism or football. It is not ‘DAP mercy’.

“It is just to give our best for Melaka. DAP is not power crazy. We are just assisting what we can as a coalition party of Pakatan Harapan,” he told Bernama through Whatsapp today.

A news portal today published a statement from Idris claiming that Adly is weak and cannot handle his exco because his party only holds two Melaka state legislative assembly seats while DAP holds eight.

Yesterday a news portal report claimed that there was a move to replace Adly’s leadership through the formation of a back-door government in the state, but it was denied by 14 PH state assemblymen who pledged to stand firmly behind Adly. — Bernama