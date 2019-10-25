Slight drop in number of flood evacuees in Johor

Fire and rescue personnel assist flood victims in Kampung Maju Jaya, Johor Baru October 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 25 — The number of flood evacuees in two districts in Johor has dropped slightly to 214 victims from 49 families as of 8 am this morning, compared to 229 people from 51 families recorded at 8pm last night.

Johor Local Government, Urban Well-being and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said all the victims from the Pontian and Batu Pahat districts were housed at four relief centres.

Tan said, in Pontian, the two centres, namely, the PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sri Bukit Panjang and PPS SK Kampung Parit Hj Adnan, housed 64 victims from 15 families and 95 victims from 21 families, respectively.

“In Batu Pahat, 16 victims from three families are still placed at the PPS SK Sungai Kajang while 39 people from 10 families are housed at the Tongkang Pecah community hall,” Tan said in a statement. — Bernama