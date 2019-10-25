RON97 pump price nine sen cheaper from midnight tonight to Nov 1

A car passes by a Petronas petrol station in Kuala Lumpur July 31, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Pump prices for RON97 fuel will be nine sen cheaper at RM2.59 a litre for the period beginning midnight tonight until November 1.

A Ministry of Finance statement said RON95 and diesel pump prices, however, will remain at RM2.08 and RM2.18 a litre respectively, according to the Automatic Pricing Mechanism.

Pump prices for RON97 was at RM2.68 per litre for the past week.

The ministry explained some RM87.28 million will be spent on subsidies to regulate the fuel prices, with the actual retail price of both RON95 and diesel at RM2.29 per litre.

The statement said a total of RM72.15 million of the subsidised amount goes to regulating the RON95 pump price, with RM15.13 million for diesel.