One relief centre opened in Jawi to house 54 Penang flood victims

People are seen wading in flood water in Bukit Mertajam October 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

NIBONG TEBAL, Oct 25 — Heavy rain for more than three hours last night has caused flash floods in Jawi and a temporary relief centre (PPS) was opened at the Jawi multipurpose hall earlier this morning to accommodate 54 flood victims.

State Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said the PPS opened at 3.45 am and a total of 17 families from Jawi area were evacuated after their homes inundated by water measuring as high as 0.5 metres (m).

“Continuous heavy rain since 10 pm have caused the Jawi area to be hit by flash floods due to rapid rise of water level in Sungai Jejawi,” he said here today.

He also said that as of this morning, the number of flood victims still housed at the PPS Kampung Manggis Kemas kindergarten in Bukit Mertajam remained unchanged at 31 people from eight families.

He added that some areas in the northeast part of the island were also experiencing flash floods due to heavy rainfall from last night until early this morning, but no PPS was opened yet.

Phee said flash floods also hit a few areas including Jalan Van Praagh, Jalan P. Ramlee Road, Jalan Sir Ibrahim and Jalan Terengganu, with the water level had risen between 0.1 m and 0.3 m by 11 pm.

He said heavy rain last night also caused a massive boulder weighing about 500kg to fall onto Jalan Paya Terubong to Relau which caused an accident involving two vehicles, though no injuries or fatalities reported.

Meanwhile, in IPOH, Perak, the number of flood victims at the PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Lobak in Selama, remained at 84 people as of this morning.

According to Perak Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, all the victims were from 20 families. — Bernama