Five flood relief centres opened in Baling

ALOR SETAR, Oct 25 — Five temporary evacuation centres (PPS) were opened in Mukim Siong and Bongor in Baling this morning to house 94 people from 32 families affected by the floods following continuous heavy rain since yesterday afternoon.

Baling district disaster management committee secretariat Lieutenant (PA) Mohd Faizol Ab Aziz said continuous heavy rain for several hours since yesterday afternoon had inundated several low-lying areas, including residents’ homes, with flood waters particularly those located near the river.

He said among the affected villages were Kampung Baru, Kampung Lalang, Kampung Lahar, Kampung Surau, Kampung Lubuk Batu and Kampung Tanjung Merbau.

All the centres were opened at 7 am today, at the Kampung Lalang hall, Kampung Baru surau, Kampung Banggol Derom multipurpose hall, Kampung Lahar surau, Batu 48 community hall, he said.

“As of 8am today, 22 people from nine families are evacuated to the Kampung Lalang hall, seven victims from three families are housed in the Kampung Baru surau, while another 21 people from five families are placed at the Kampung Banggol Derom multipurpose hall.

“A total of 25 victims from seven families are housed Kampung Lahar surau, while 19 people from eight families are given temporary shelter at the Batu 48 community hall,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Faizol said they were also monitoring the flood situation continuously and would relocate the affected population as soon as possible to avoid any unwanted incidents.

People who need assistance can call the APM office at 04-4701546 or its operations room (24 Hours) at 04-4701626. — Bernama